Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Read More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 13 of 28 games this year (46.4%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this year (six of 28), with more than one RBI three times (10.7%).
- In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
- Bibee (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
