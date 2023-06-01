Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Target Field on Thursday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3 at Angels May. 21 6.0 5 2 2 9 3 at Dodgers May. 15 4.2 5 5 5 4 0 vs. Padres May. 10 6.1 2 1 1 8 4 at White Sox May. 4 7.0 6 2 2 8 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .221/.324/.448 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .211/.303/.378 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .277/.348/.465 on the year.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 57 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.345/.346 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

