Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Guardians on June 1, 2023
Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins meet at Target Field on Thursday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (3-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.11), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and seventh in K/9 (11.1).
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 15
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .221/.324/.448 so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He has a .211/.303/.378 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .277/.348/.465 on the year.
- Ramirez has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 57 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.345/.346 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|3-for-6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.