The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .274 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Castro enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

Castro has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (20.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 17 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

