Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .315.

Kirilloff is batting .462 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).

In 24 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 11 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings