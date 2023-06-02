Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .315.
  • Kirilloff is batting .462 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Kirilloff has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 11
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
