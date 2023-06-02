Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .262.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 31 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, April 7, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.