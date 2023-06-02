The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .262.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 31 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 29.0% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 13 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

