Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Lewis had a hit in nine of 12 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- Registering a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
- Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
- He crossed home plate safely in three of 12 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.273
|AVG
|.429
|.273
|OBP
|.500
|.424
|SLG
|1.143
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Civale (1-1) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
