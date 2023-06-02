Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Friday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are sixth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (263 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.175).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Ober has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Ober is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.