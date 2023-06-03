Sonny Gray takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .403 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (264 total).

The Twins' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gray is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Gray will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi

