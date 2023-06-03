How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Sonny Gray takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota's .403 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (264 total).
- The Twins' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Gray is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the year.
- Gray will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.