The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .273.

Castro has gotten a hit in 21 of 36 games this year (58.3%), including eight multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

