Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .198 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1%.

He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .262 AVG .179 .327 OBP .281 .476 SLG .429 5 XBH 6 2 HR 4 7 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 18 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings