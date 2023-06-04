The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor take the field at Target Field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 77 total home runs.

Minnesota is 17th in baseball, slugging .403.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (266 total).

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Ryan has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah

