Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willi Castro (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .263 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 21 of 37 games this season (56.8%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (8.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this season (21.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- McKenzie will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.