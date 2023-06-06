Tuesday, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is batting .207 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Correa has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 of 49 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 27 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings