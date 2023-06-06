Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .268 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), with multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Polanco has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with two or more RBI five times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|8
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (7-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
