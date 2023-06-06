Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)



Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .268 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 81.5% of his games this year (22 of 27), with multiple hits six times (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Polanco has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with two or more RBI five times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 8 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings