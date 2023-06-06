Willi Castro -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .263 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 17 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings