On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .259 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 22 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Polanco has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (nine of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 9 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

