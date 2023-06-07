The Minnesota Lynx's (1-6) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Wednesday, June 7 game against the New York Liberty (4-2) at Barclays Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota beat Washington 80-78 on the road in its last game. Its top performers were Kayla McBride (24 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Napheesa Collier (17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 50 FG%).

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES App

YES App Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Collier tops the Lynx in scoring (18.6 points per game) and assists (2.6), and produces 5.9 rebounds. She also puts up 1.7 steals (10th in the league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jessica Shepard is No. 1 on the Lynx in rebounding (9.1 per game) and assists (5), and posts 9.9 points. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tiffany Mitchell is posting 12 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 50.8% of her shots from the field.

McBride gives the Lynx 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 161.5

