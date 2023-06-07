After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Shawn Armstrong) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .200 with a double and two home runs.

In four of six games this year, Lewis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this season, Lewis has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of six games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings