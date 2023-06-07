Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

The favored Rays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Twins have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has won three of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 61 chances.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 13-16 16-13 15-16 26-23 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.