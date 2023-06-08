The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .219.

In 27 of 52 games this year (51.9%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.5%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (11.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 12 games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 16 games this season (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 24 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.5%)

