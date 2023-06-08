How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Yandy Diaz and Max Kepler will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Minnesota ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 268 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (3-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Ober has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
