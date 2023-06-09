After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Correa has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.8% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 52 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings