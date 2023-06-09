On Friday, Jorge Polanco (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .250 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (22 of 30), with more than one hit six times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Polanco has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings