The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Garlick (hitting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Garlick At The Plate

Garlick has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .192.

Garlick has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Garlick has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .273 AVG .133 .385 OBP .133 .636 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 1 HR 1 2 RBI 2 4/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings