Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 210.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|210.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 210.5 points 69 times.
- The average total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 17.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 38-12, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 58 games this season that have gone over 210.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 210.5
|% of Games Over 210.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|69
|84.1%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|58
|70.7%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.
- Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|28-24
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
