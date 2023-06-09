Twins vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) taking on the Minnesota Twins (31-32) at 7:07 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-1) will get the nod for the Twins.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Twins are 2-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (six of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has a win-loss record of 5-9 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Minnesota is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (270 total runs).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 3
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|June 4
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie
|June 6
|@ Rays
|L 7-0
|Louie Varland vs Zach Eflin
|June 7
|@ Rays
|L 2-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Shawn Armstrong
|June 8
|@ Rays
|L 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 9
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
|June 10
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Alek Manoah
|June 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|June 13
|Brewers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
