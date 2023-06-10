Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI), battle starter Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .684, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.
- In 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored in 14 of 53 games (26.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|31
|.224
|AVG
|.203
|.305
|OBP
|.296
|.388
|SLG
|.381
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|14
|23/10
|K/BB
|33/16
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Blue Jays allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Richards starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- The 30-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 21 times this season.
- He has a 3.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .200 against him over his 21 games this season.
