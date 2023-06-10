Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .224.
- Taylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 29 of 54 games this season (53.7%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 54), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (25.9%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.233
|AVG
|.213
|.258
|OBP
|.286
|.442
|SLG
|.427
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|10
|33/3
|K/BB
|26/6
|5
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Richards will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.67 ERA and averages 14 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .200 against him.
