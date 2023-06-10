Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (32-32) at 3:07 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins and Trevor Richards for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: SNET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
  • The Twins have a record of 1-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • Minnesota has a record of 24-13, a 64.9% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
  • Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.3 per game).
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 4 Guardians L 2-1 Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie
June 6 @ Rays L 7-0 Louie Varland vs Zach Eflin
June 7 @ Rays L 2-1 Pablo Lopez vs Shawn Armstrong
June 8 @ Rays L 4-2 Bailey Ober vs Yonny Chirinos
June 9 @ Blue Jays W 3-2 Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
June 10 @ Blue Jays - Joe Ryan vs Alek Manoah
June 11 @ Blue Jays - Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
June 13 Brewers - Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
June 14 Brewers - Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
June 15 Tigers - Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
June 16 Tigers - Joe Ryan vs Joey Wentz

