Sportsbooks have set player props for Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (43 total hits).

He has a slash line of .212/.300/.384 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Michael A. Taylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Taylor Stats

Michael A. Taylor has 36 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .224/.272/.435 on the year.

Taylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Taylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 3-for-3 0 0 0 4 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 89 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .320/.353/.518 on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 68 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .281/.354/.450 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.