The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET. Daulton Varsho and Michael A. Taylor have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 84 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Minnesota has scored 282 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.164 WHIP.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has five quality starts in eight chances this season.

Varland has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.