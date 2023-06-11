When the Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) and Minnesota Twins (33-32) square of at Rogers Centre on Sunday, June 11, Kevin Gausman will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound. The game will start at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+170). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (5-3, 2.63 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 24 out of the 43 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.

The Twins have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+325) Max Kepler 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.