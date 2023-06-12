The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are battling in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-9) 209.5 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-8.5) 209.5 -360 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 37 times.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0
Aaron Gordon 13.5 -105 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -118 11.5
Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -125 17.4

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -5000 -
Heat +1800 -

