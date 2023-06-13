Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Blue Jays.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .208 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- In 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (13.3%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|28
|.237
|AVG
|.189
|.366
|OBP
|.272
|.390
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|19
|22/12
|K/BB
|39/11
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7).
