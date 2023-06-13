Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (33-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 13.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-4).

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • In their last three games with a spread, the Twins failed to cover each time.
  • The Twins have won 24, or 64.9%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has entered 33 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 21-12 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • Minnesota has scored 288 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 7 @ Rays L 2-1 Pablo Lopez vs Shawn Armstrong
June 8 @ Rays L 4-2 Bailey Ober vs Yonny Chirinos
June 9 @ Blue Jays W 3-2 Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
June 10 @ Blue Jays W 9-4 Joe Ryan vs Trevor Richards
June 11 @ Blue Jays L 7-6 Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
June 13 Brewers - Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
June 14 Brewers - Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
June 15 Tigers - Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
June 16 Tigers - Joe Ryan vs Joey Wentz
June 17 Tigers - Louie Varland vs TBA
June 18 Tigers - Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson

