When the Minnesota Twins (33-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) square of at Target Field on Tuesday, June 13, Pablo Lopez will get the ball for the Twins, while the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-125). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Twins have a 21-12 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 11 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

