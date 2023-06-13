Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- Vikings games hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 361.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings went 8-1 at home last season and 5-3 on the road.
- As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- Cousins also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, catching 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).
- K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jordan Hicks posted one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Buccaneers
|September 10
|1
|-
|+12500
|@ Eagles
|September 14
|2
|-
|+700
|Chargers
|September 24
|3
|-
|+3000
|@ Panthers
|October 1
|4
|-
|+8000
|Chiefs
|October 8
|5
|-
|+650
|@ Bears
|October 15
|6
|-
|+5000
|49ers
|October 23
|7
|-
|+900
|@ Packers
|October 29
|8
|-
|+6600
|@ Falcons
|November 5
|9
|-
|+8000
|Saints
|November 12
|10
|-
|+3000
|@ Broncos
|November 19
|11
|-
|+4000
|Bears
|November 27
|12
|-
|+5000
|@ Raiders
|December 10
|14
|-
|+8000
|@ Bengals
|December 17
|15
|-
|+900
|Lions
|December 24
|16
|-
|+1800
|Packers
|December 31
|17
|-
|+6600
|@ Lions
|January 7
|18
|-
|+1800
