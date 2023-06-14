Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Brewers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .415, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Correa is batting .333 with three homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Correa has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (30.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 33 .222 AVG .213 .300 OBP .303 .411 SLG .417 10 XBH 14 3 HR 6 14 RBI 18 24/10 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings