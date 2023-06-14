Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .231 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor is batting .333 with three homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.3%).
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 20 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.244
|AVG
|.217
|.269
|OBP
|.283
|.478
|SLG
|.410
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|34/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
