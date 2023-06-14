The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.

In 24 of 46 games this year (52.2%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Larnach has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with more than one RBI seven times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 28 .233 AVG .189 .361 OBP .272 .383 SLG .378 5 XBH 7 2 HR 4 11 RBI 19 22/12 K/BB 39/11 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings