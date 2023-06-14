Wednesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (34-33) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) at 1:10 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Twins failed to cover each time.

This season, the Twins have won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 295 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule