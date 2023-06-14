Twins vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (34-33) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) at 1:10 PM ET (on June 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (3-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Twins failed to cover each time.
- This season, the Twins have won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 295 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|@ Rays
|L 4-2
|Bailey Ober vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 9
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
|June 10
|@ Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Trevor Richards
|June 11
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|June 13
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
|June 15
|Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Boyd
|June 16
|Tigers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Joey Wentz
|June 17
|Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs TBA
|June 18
|Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
|June 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
