Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Wednesday (at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3 at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashing .217/.302/.415 so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Michael A. Taylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Taylor Stats

Michael A. Taylor has 40 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .231/.276/.445 slash line so far this year.

Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI.

Taylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Rays Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Michael A. Taylor or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .265/.359/.424 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashing .230/.327/.387 on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.