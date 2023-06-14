The Minnesota Vikings have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the league as of June 18.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season hit the over.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

In addition, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks compiled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +3000 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +5000 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4000 12 November 27 Bears - +5000 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

