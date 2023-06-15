Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +170. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 39 total times this season. They've finished 26-13 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 4-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

In the 68 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-35-5).

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 15-19 18-15 17-17 29-26 6-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.