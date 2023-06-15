Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to find success against Matthew Boyd when he takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 88 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (299 total).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Sonny Gray (4-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Gray heads into the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock

