Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.118 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.319) and total hits (40) this season.
- In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (19.6%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has driven home a run in 14 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this year (25 of 51), with two or more runs six times (11.8%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.217
|AVG
|.213
|.278
|OBP
|.366
|.481
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|5
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-6) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
