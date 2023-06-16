Grigor Dimitrov's run in the cinch Championships in London, United Kingdom has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will play Carlos Alcaraz. Dimitrov's odds to win it all at The Queen's Club are +900.

Dimitrov at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Dimitrov's Next Match

On Friday, June 23 at 11:00 AM ET, Dimitrov will meet Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, after beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Grigor Dimitrov Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +10000

cinch Championships odds to win: +900

Dimitrov Stats

Dimitrov defeated No. 19-ranked Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday to make the .

The 32-year-old Dimitrov is 25-21 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.

Dimitrov is 0-1 on grass over the past year.

Dimitrov has played 23.5 games per match in his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Dimitrov, over the past year, has played one match on grass, and 17.0 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Dimitrov has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.

Dimitrov has claimed 75.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 22.2% of his return games.

