Jannik Sinner 2023 Terra Wortmann Open Odds
A quarterfinal is next up for Jannik Sinner in the Terra Wortmann Open, and he will face Alexander Bublik. At +450, Sinner has the third-best odds to win this tournament at OWL Arena.
Sinner at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 (at 6:00 AM ET), Sinner will face Bublik, after beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the last round.
Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1100
- US Open odds to win: +1100
- Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +450
Sinner Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sinner defeated No. 39-ranked Sonego, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.
- In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Sinner has gone 50-18 and has won two titles.
- Sinner is 5-2 on grass over the past year.
- Through 68 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sinner has played 24.8 games per match. He won 57.1% of them.
- Sinner, over the past year, has played seven matches on grass, and 33.0 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.8% of his service games, and he has won 30.9% of his return games.
- Sinner has claimed 88.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 21.9% of his return games.
