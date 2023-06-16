As they ready for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks (5-4), the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, June 16 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Lynx enter this game following a 91-86 victory against the Sparks on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3.0 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3.0 3.7 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 2.7 0.7 1.3 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier tops the Lynx in scoring (20.2 points per game) and assists (2.9), and averages 7.1 rebounds. She also posts 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jessica Shepard tops the Lynx in rebounding (9.1 per game) and assists (4.3), and posts 9.3 points. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Tiffany Mitchell.

The Lynx get 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

Dorka Juhasz gets the Lynx 3.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sparks -5.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sparks or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.