Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.216).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 292 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.358 WHIP this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing five hits.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez

